Critical Review: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Embark Technology has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -82.66% -44.17% IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A IonQ $2.10 million 584.04 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -11.46

This table compares Embark Technology and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IonQ has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Embark Technology and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,312.96%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.63%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than IonQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Embark Technology beats IonQ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

