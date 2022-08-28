Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 550.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 99,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

