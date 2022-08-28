Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.23. Cronos Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 39,045 shares trading hands.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,759,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 659,574 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

