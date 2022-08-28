CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CURO Group to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of CURO opened at $7.08 on Thursday. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $285.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71.

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is -18.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

