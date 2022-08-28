CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

