Danske Upgrades SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to Buy

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of SalMar ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $667.75.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

SalMar ASA stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

