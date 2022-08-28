Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,683.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,685 shares of company stock worth $15,642,690 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

