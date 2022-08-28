Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

