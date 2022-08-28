Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 740,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 983.4 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $59.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WILLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Danske initiated coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Further Reading

