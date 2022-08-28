Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.23. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 33,494 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,470,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 468,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.