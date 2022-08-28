Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.23. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 32,494 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $990.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 239.22%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

