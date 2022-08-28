Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.23. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 32,494 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $990.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.93.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
