Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Denny’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000.

Denny’s Stock Down 4.5 %

About Denny’s

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

