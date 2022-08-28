Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.41.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.