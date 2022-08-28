Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.93 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.