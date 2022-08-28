Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $70.01 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

