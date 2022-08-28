Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.69. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 2,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. The business had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $42,172,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after buying an additional 11,091,140 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $7,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $4,354,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 515,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

