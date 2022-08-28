Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

