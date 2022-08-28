Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DG. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Dollar General Stock Down 4.0 %

Dollar General stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.92.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

