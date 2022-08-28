Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.06.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.