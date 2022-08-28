Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $427.05.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.17 and a 200-day moving average of $389.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

