DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $263.70

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 263.70 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 264.70 ($3.20), with a volume of 894423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.80 ($3.22).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.18) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.14 ($5.84).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,303.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total value of £29,600 ($35,766.07). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £29,600 ($35,766.07). Also, insider Alina Kessel bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($22,837.12). Insiders have purchased a total of 54,445 shares of company stock valued at $15,736,715 in the last ninety days.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

