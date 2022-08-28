East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

EWBC opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp



East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

