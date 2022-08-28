East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %
EWBC opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
