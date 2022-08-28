Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 4.0 %

EMN stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

