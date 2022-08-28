Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 579,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 361,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 151,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

