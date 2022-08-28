Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $84.98

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.98, but opened at $81.00. Elastic shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 17,892 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Elastic Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after buying an additional 416,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

