Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.74

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.74 and last traded at $133.96, with a volume of 447788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $277,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $277,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,636 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.