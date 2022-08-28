Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $562.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $483.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.67 and a 200 day moving average of $482.86. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Elevance Health by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Elevance Health by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.