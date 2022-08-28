Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.48. Energy Vault shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 1,177 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63.

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Vault by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

