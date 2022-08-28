ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in August

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 533,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,896.0 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
ENN Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENN Energy (XNGSF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.