ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in August

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 533,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,896.0 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.