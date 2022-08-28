EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,981,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NPO opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

