Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 11.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $76.03 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.