Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.14. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,749,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

