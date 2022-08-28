Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.14. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
