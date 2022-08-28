Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE ESS opened at $274.80 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.04 and a 200-day moving average of $302.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,177,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

