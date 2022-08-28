ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in ExlService by 52.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 45.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

