Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 89,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Expion360 Price Performance

XPON opened at $3.26 on Friday. Expion360 has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Expion360

About Expion360

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Expion360 Inc. ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Expion360 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

