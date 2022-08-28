EZFill (EZFL) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EZFill to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZFill and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.35 EZFill Competitors $8.00 billion $270.68 million 7.15

EZFill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 180 987 1394 36 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EZFill and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

EZFill presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.02%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 14.57%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -65.29% -57.67% EZFill Competitors -3.59% -1.63% 0.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EZFill peers beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

