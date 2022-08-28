Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 236094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

