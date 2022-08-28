Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 236094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
