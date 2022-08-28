Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $13.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

FTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

NYSE FTCH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $160,461,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

