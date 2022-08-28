Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $99,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

