Financial Analysis: DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) vs. Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Grupo Supervielle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.20 $2.95 billion $1.82 10.59 Grupo Supervielle $1.23 billion 0.14 -$18.21 million ($0.31) -6.00

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82% Grupo Supervielle -2.09% -5.11% -0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 4 5 0 2.40 Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus price target of $201.67, suggesting a potential upside of 945.99%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Grupo Supervielle on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising personal accidents, protected bag, unemployment, total protection, and pets insurance policies; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as an online broker. As of December 31, 2021, it operates through a network of 298 access points, including 184 bank branches, 10 banking sales and collection centers, 79 points of sales, 20 Tarjeta Automática branches, and 5 Mila branches, as well as 450 ATMs, 230 self-service terminals, and 298 ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

