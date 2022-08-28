Financial Analysis: Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPeng $3.29 billion 4.92 -$753.78 million ($1.32) -14.33

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00 XPeng 0 4 6 0 2.60

Gogoro currently has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 91.94%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Gogoro.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A XPeng -24.82% -17.04% -11.10%

Summary

Gogoro beats XPeng on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

