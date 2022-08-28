Financial Analysis: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 18.71% 11.30% 7.71% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 28.57% 32.41% 13.28%

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. PHX Minerals pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PHX Minerals and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential downside of 11.13%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $21.97 million 5.90 -$6.22 million $0.19 18.74 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.14 $19.88 billion $4.78 3.08

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats PHX Minerals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.