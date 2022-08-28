Financial Comparison: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 9.78% 2.14% 0.92% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $786.87 million 4.46 $65.27 million $0.49 40.72 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 1 5 0 2.83 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 6 1 0 2.14

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus target price of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 44.65%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.28%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline. Choice Properties' strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited, the country's leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities.

