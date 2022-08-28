Financial Contrast: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 21.41% 18.35% 9.58% Pagaya Technologies N/A -31.38% -12.45%

Volatility & Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.7, indicating that its stock price is 1,170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for X Financial and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $569.07 million 0.26 $129.52 million $2.04 1.33 Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.05 -$91.15 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Summary

X Financial beats Pagaya Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

