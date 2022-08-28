Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of FISI opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $405.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

