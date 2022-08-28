Financial Review: dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) vs. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares dELiA*s and Coupang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coupang $18.41 billion 1.65 -$1.54 billion ($0.58) -29.55

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

73.5% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for dELiA*s and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupang 1 2 7 0 2.60

Coupang has a consensus price target of $21.99, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Coupang -5.10% -45.82% -11.81%

Summary

dELiA*s beats Coupang on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

