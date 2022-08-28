First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.