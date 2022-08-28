First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

