First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $108,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

