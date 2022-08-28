First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

FNWB opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,601 shares of company stock worth $42,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.